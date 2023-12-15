High Court directs Punjab DGP to train all cops in state about Fundamental Rights

Chandigarh: The Punjab & Haryana High Court has directed Punjab DGP to arrange a training program on Fundamental Rights, especially Article 21 of the Constitution, for police officials irrespective of their ranks.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri directed that the training has to be imparted to all cops, irrespective of their rank and cadre and they should be properly educated and sensitized on the rights pertaining to protection of right of life and personal liberty since they touch the lives of people.

Justice Puri said, “Article 21 of the Constitution of India not only protects the citizens of India but it also protects any other person irrespective of his/her nationality.”

He further added that deprivation of the right of speedy trial due to carelessness, insensitiveness, malafide or any other reason on the part of police officers is unacceptable and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Therefore, even the police officers should also be imparted dedicated training by engaging appropriate faculty, who are experts in the field of Constitutional Law from any University or otherwise on the subject of Fundamental Rights.

The order was passed as the court came across a bail matter in which an accused in an NDPS case filed in April 2020 by the special task force, Mohali, was found to be behind bars for three years and seven months. The charges were framed two years back and none of the prosecution witnesses had deposed before the court. In an affidavit the police admitted that the matter was adjourned for 18 dates and six times bailable warrants were issued and twice non-bailable warrants were issued to the DSP, STF, Amritsar and on nine occasions summons were issued to various other prosecution witnesses but they did not appear.

When the court asked why the prosecution witnesses had not deposed before the trial court for almost two years after the framing of the charges, the response, received after instructions from the concerned officers present in court, stated that there was no valid justification for the delay. Consequently, action is now to be taken against the police officials in this regard, he informed.

In light of the above, the court granted the bail to the accused considering his custody period and on the ground of parity.