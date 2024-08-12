High Court demands Punjab's response to Panchayat's migrant ban

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Government to review and respond to a petition challenging a village Panchayat's resolution in Kharar, Punjab. The resolution reportedly demands that migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan leave the village and faces social exclusion. Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal instructed state representatives to gather instructions and provide a response as needed.

The petition, filed by lawyer Vaibhav Vats, alleges that the Panchayat's resolution, enacted by the gram panchayat of Mundho Sangtian village, violates fundamental rights by barring migrant workers from living in the village, using communal resources, and accessing local shops. The resolution is said to impact about 300 migrants, promoting racial discrimination and social exclusion, and infringing on Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Vats also highlighted that the Punjab Government has yet to take action against the Panchayat despite the clear violations. The resolution reportedly gives existing migrant tenants a limited time to vacate their rental homes, affecting five families totaling around 15 to 20 individuals.

The Court recognized that the PIL addresses the alleged ostracism of migrant workers and has requested the state counsel to provide a detailed response. The case has been postponed to August 22 for further proceedings.

Advocate Angrej Singh Sarwara represents the petitioner, and Additional Advocate General Saurav Khurana is handling the case for the state.