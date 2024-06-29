Hemant Soren walks out of jail, says ‘I am victim of conspiracy’

Ranchi: After spending around five months in jail on a money laundering charge, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail on Friday. Upon his release, the JMM leader alleged that he was the victim of a conspiracy.



Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a land scam.

The court reserved its order on the 48-year-old politician’s bail plea on June 13.

“...The petitioner is directed to be released on bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount each,” stated the 55-page order issued by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.

Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail around 4 pm after completing legal formalities, an official said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the court’s decision. Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, a JMM legislator, also expressed gratitude to the judiciary.

“The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail,” Soren’s senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury said.

As Soren stepped out of jail, a large crowd of JMM supporters cheered and raised slogans in his favour. The leader waved at them.

Addressing the media, Soren claimed that he was falsely implicated in the money laundering case and had to spend about five months in jail.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Soren expressed concern about how the voices of political leaders, social workers, and journalists were being silenced in the country.

“I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me, and I was forced to spend five months in jail,” Soren said.

“I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order, and I am out on bail. But the judicial process is long,” he added.

He alleged that those who raised their voices against the central government were being suppressed. “I will finish the task I started, the war I waged,” Soren said.

He also visited his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren to seek his blessings.

JMM and Congress workers in the state celebrated by distributing sweets among themselves.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren termed the high court’s order granting bail to his predecessor as a victory of truth.

Champai posted on X: “Satya pareshan ho sakta hain, parajit nahi (Truth can face troubles but cannot be defeated).”

During the hearing, ED’s counsel SV Raju argued that if Soren were released on bail, he might commit a similar offence, referring to cases against ED officers in the SC/ST police station.

“Though the conduct of the petitioner has been highlighted by the Enforcement Directorate on account of the First Information Report instituted by the petitioner against the officials of the ED, there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing a similar nature of offence,” the court said.

The single bench order also mentioned that the court’s findings “satisfy the condition as at section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, to the effect that there is reason to believe that the petitioner is not guilty of the offence as alleged.”

It also noted: “The overall conspectus of the case based on broad possibilities does not specifically or indirectly assign the petitioner to be involved in the acquisition and possession as well as concealment of 8.86 acres of land at Shantinagar, Bargain, Ranchi, connected to the proceeds of crime.”

Arguments from both Soren’s defence team and the ED concluded, after which the court reserved its order.

ED counsel Zoheb Hossain requested a 48-hour stay on the implementation of the order to move the Supreme Court, which was rejected by the high court, lawyers said.

Soren had sought an expedited hearing from the high court.

The ED, opposing Soren’s bail plea, alleged that he misused his position as chief minister to “unlawfully” acquire 8.86 acres in the Bargain area of the state capital.

The ED’s counsel had earlier submitted that witnesses examined by the federal agency alleged the ex-CM’s involvement in the illegal land deal.

The agency stated that during the probe, Soren’s media consultant Abhishek Prasad admitted that the former CM instructed him to manipulate official records to change the ownership details of the plot.

The ED also claimed that the original owner of the land, Raj Kumar Pahan, had tried to lodge a complaint when his land was being usurped, but it was never acted upon.

Soren had been summoned multiple times by the ED before being questioned at his residence and subsequently arrested on January 31.