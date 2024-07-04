Hemant Soren to swear-in as Jharkhand CM today

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan has extended an invitation to JMM leader Hemant Soren to form the state government, following the resignation of senior party leader Champai Soren as chief minister.

Congress state president Rajesh Thakur confirmed that Hemant Soren will be sworn in as Jharkhand CM today. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 5 PM.

Earlier, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya had announced that the oath-taking ceremony would take place on July 7. Champai Soren resigned from the chief minister's post just five months after assuming office, paving the way for Hemant Soren's return.

Hemant Soren, the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had faced legal issues earlier in the year. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January on charges related to a land scam and money laundering. Soren had resigned as chief minister ahead of his arrest. On June 28, the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail, stating that there was insufficient evidence linking him to the alleged land acquisition and financial irregularities at Shantinagar, Bargain, Ranchi. The case revolves around accusations of forged transactions for acquiring large land parcels.

In response to Champai Soren's resignation, the Bharatiya Janata Party criticized the move as driven by the "lust for power" among leaders of the INDIA bloc. "There is a clear lust for power among the INDIA bloc leaders. One leader is in jail but wants to retain his position as Chief Minister, while Hemant Soren, out on bail, is eager to assume office," remarked Bihar minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin Sinha in Patna. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, co-in charge of Jharkhand, expressed disappointment over Champai Soren's removal, describing it as "deeply distressing."