Hemant Soren cites SC’s Kejriwal bail order, seeks interim relief to campaign

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, has approached the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, citing a precedent set by the court in a money laundering case involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Soren, who was arrested on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam following his resignation as Jharkhand’s chief minister, made the plea before a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. The bench agreed to hear Soren’s plea and sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate by May 17.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, said: “My case is covered by Arvind Kejriwal’s order. I need interim bail for campaigning.”

The bench said it cannot grant interim bail to the JMM leader without hearing the Enforcement Directorate.

The top court, which was initially inclined to list the matter for May 20, fixed it for May 17 after Sibal and senior advocate Arunabh Chowdhury, also appearing for Soren, submitted “election will be over by then and he will be prejudiced if a long date is given in the matter.”

The bench said there was too much work this week as a lot of matters were listed before it.

“Then dismiss this petition. Why should I be prejudiced? Elections will be over in the state,” Sibal said.

The bench told Sibal the matter can either be listed after the summer vacation of the court or during the vacation.

Justice Khanna said: “I can’t help it. May 20, this is the shortest date available. We never give one week’s time.” The bench initially expressed unwillingness to advance the date, but as Sibal persisted with the request, it agreed to list it for May 17.

“We don’t know whether we will be able to take up the matter but still we are posting it for May 17,” the bench said.

Sibal said he would take a chance.

At the outset, the bench asked Sibal whether Soren is in possession of an 8.86 acre plot which he was accused of acquiring illegally.

“One Raj Kumar Pahan is in possession of that land but I have nothing to do with it,” Sibal responded.

Soren has challenged the May 3 order of the Jharkhand High Court dismissing his petition against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He has also sought interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections till the court delivers its verdict on his plea against his arrest.

In his appeal filed through advocate Praghya Baghel, Soren said the high court had erred in dismissing his plea on May 3.

Currently in judicial custody at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Soren faces allegations of generating proceeds of crime through manipulation of official records to acquire land illegally.

The Supreme Court had recently granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in a similar money laundering case, allowing him to campaign but with restrictions on official duties.

The Lok Sabha elections are ongoing in Jharkhand, with polling in four seats today and the remaining 10 seats scheduled for the next phases on May 20, 25, and June 1.