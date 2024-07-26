Heavy rains wreak havoc in Maharashtra, 6 dead

Mumbai/Pune: Incessant rainfall across Maharashtra on Thursday led to widespread flooding, resulting in at least six fatalities and 12 injuries. The deluge has forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes in low-lying areas, while three individuals remain trapped following a landslide in Lavasa.



According to the State Disaster Situation report, two people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Chandrapur district, while three others were electrocuted in Pune’s Deccan Gymkhana area. A landslide in Pune’s Maval tehsil claimed one life, identified as a restaurant staff member by local authorities.

The ongoing monsoon season has taken a heavy toll on the state since May 15, with 94 deaths reported due to various incidents including lightning strikes, landslides, tree falls, and building collapses. Additionally, 145 people have been injured, and 306 animals have perished.

In Pune, fire and rescue teams have evacuated nearly 160 people from waterlogged buildings, responding to 16 flooding incidents since Wednesday midnight. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that airlifting operations will be initiated if necessary and has reached out to Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials for assistance.

The severe weather has disrupted daily life across the state. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport experienced significant flight delays and a brief suspension of operations due to poor visibility. Educational institutions in several districts, including Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, have been closed as a precautionary measure.

On a positive note, the heavy rainfall has replenished Mumbai’s water supply lakes, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to withdraw its earlier decision to implement a 10 per cent water cut from July 29.

As the monsoon continues to batter the region, authorities remain on high alert, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar overseeing relief efforts in Pune. The state government has also requested increased water discharge from dams in neighbouring Karnataka to mitigate potential flooding in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.