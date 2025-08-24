Heavy rains batter several states across India; at least 8 dead

New Delhi: At least eight people lost their lives and many others sustained injuries in weather-related incidents during the past 24 hours, as relentless rains battered several states including Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, and even hilly regions like Chamoli in Uttarakhand. Officials across different states reported casualties caused by house collapses, flash floods, electrocution, and landslides as torrential downpours disrupted life and triggered rescue operations.

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, a young woman was killed and another person went missing in Tharali town after a rain drain known as Tunri Gadhera overflowed around 1 am on Saturday. The sudden flooding sent debris into residential areas, markets, and government buildings, causing significant damage.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, muck and stones carried by the rain drain filled houses in Sagwara village, parts of Chepdon Bazaar, Kotdeep Bazaar, and the tehsil complex before merging into the Pindar river. The body of the woman, who was buried under debris in her home in Sagwara, was later recovered. In Chepdon market, one person remains missing as search efforts continue.

Several vehicles were buried, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s residence was also damaged. “The Karnaprayag–Gwaldam National Highway connecting Tharali has been closed, while the Tharali–Sagwara Motorway and Dungri Motorway are also blocked,” officials at the Chamoli District Disaster Management Centre said.

The administration declared a holiday on Saturday in schools across three development blocks, including Tharali, citing both the immediate situation and the forecast of more heavy rainfall. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over the death, while multiple agencies — including the NDRF, SDRF, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police — joined relief and rescue operations.

Temporary arrangements have been made to shift administrative offices and relief camps. “Orders have been issued to use the rest house and office of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam in Kulsari and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam building in Dewal village for tehsil functions and relief measures,” the Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre (DMMC) said. Jharkhand reported the highest number of casualties, with five people dead and several others injured in rain-triggered incidents. Authorities confirmed that two of the victims were a mother and her seven-year-old son in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, where their house collapsed on Friday night.

“The woman and her son died during treatment at the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. Eight others were also injured as the kuchcha house of one Santosh Lohar collapsed,” Rajnagar Block Development Officer Malay Das said. Police officials added that relatives had been visiting the house at the time of the collapse. In another case, a five-year-old child was killed when a wall collapsed in Kol Shimla village, while his parents and younger sister were admitted to hospital with injuries. “The wall of the house of one Munna Bodra collapsed around 4 am. His son died on the spot,” Gaurav Kumar, officer-in-charge of Kharsawan police station, said.

Elsewhere in Chatra district, a couple was swept away by the rising waters of the Siyari river. While the husband’s body was recovered, the wife remained missing as search operations continued. “The incident occurred in Katghara village. Our teams have recovered one body and the search is still underway,” Gidhour BDO Rahul Dev said. Another fatality was reported from Pathalgada block, where a resident of Khairatola village was killed in rain-related circumstances. In Jammu and Kashmir, two people died and two more were injured in separate incidents. A landslide near Malai Nallah in Reasi district killed one person and left two others injured after their truck was buried under debris in the early hours of Saturday. The injured were identified as Javed Ahmad and Abdul Gani.

Meanwhile, in Kathua district, a man named Ravi died when his car was swept away while crossing an overflowing stream near Dreamland Park. The body was retrieved by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police.

Tamil Nadu too reported a fatality when Varalakshmi, a sanitation worker in Chennai, died after stepping on a live electric wire submerged in floodwaters in Kannagi Nagar. Police said she failed to notice the severed wire while wading through stagnant water. Several districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvannamalai experienced heavy overnight rains, causing flooding in low-lying areas. In Himachal Pradesh, authorities shut down several roads, including a National Highway, after landslides and debris flows blocked traffic. The state has already witnessed multiple cloudburst incidents this monsoon. In the national capital, several localities including north, central, south, and southeast Delhi witnessed moderate rainfall on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms with heavy showers are expected to continue on Sunday. According to the Public Works Department (PWD), at least 10 complaints of waterlogging were received during the day, most of which were cleared swiftly. The IMD has forecast rainfall with gusty winds across areas such as Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, and ITO. Rajasthan faced flood-like conditions in Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk districts, where heavy rains cut off several villages and disrupted transport networks. Low-lying areas in eastern Rajasthan were inundated, while road and rail connectivity suffered interruptions.

Relief teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service. “Rescue operations were carried out in Kota on Friday, and evacuations are ongoing in other districts,” officials said.

State Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Meena and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the affected regions in Kota division. The meteorological department reported that Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, and Jaipur had all recorded more than 10 cm of rainfall by Saturday morning. In Jaipur, a portion of the historic Amer Fort wall collapsed after continuous downpour, though no injuries were reported. Footage shared by news agency PTI showed torrents of water cascading down the ancient structure as the 200-feet section gave way. With the monsoon system continuing to remain active across large parts of India, officials in multiple states have urged residents to remain cautious. Incessant rains have led to uprooting of trees, electricity outages, damage to houses, and large-scale flooding in agricultural fields.