Heavy rain lashes Delhi, waterlogging causes traffic congestion in parts of city

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city, parts of which are already reeling from flooding over the past few days.



The national capital is facing unprecedented flooding due to the Yamuna breaching its banks following days of heavy rain in its upper catchment areas.

The rain brought the mercury in the city down a notch to 34.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature had settled at 27 degrees Celsius.

According to Met officials, the relative humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 92 per cent.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Saturday's rain may lead to a rise in the water level in the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna's water level came down to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.