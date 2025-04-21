Heatwave to return in parts of northwest and central India

New Delhi: Heatwave conditions are poised to make a comeback in parts of northwest and central India, while northeastern states are likely to witness spells of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Regions including Vidarbha are likely to experience heatwave conditions from April 21 to 23. South Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh may see similar conditions extending until April 24. In Rajasthan and southern parts of Haryana, the heatwave is likely on April 23 and 24.

“There will be a rise in maximum temperatures over northwest and central India now that the recent intense western disturbance has moved away,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. “We are not expecting any strong systems in the coming days that could bring relief. Eastern India had also seen active thunderstorm activity which has now subsided, paving the way for a steep temperature rise.”

The IMD has projected a gradual increase of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures across northwest India over the next five days. In central India and Gujarat, while no significant change is expected in the immediate 24 hours, temperatures are anticipated to climb by 2–3°C over the following six days. Eastern

parts of the country are forecast to see a sharper rise of 4–6°C in maximum temperatures in the coming four days.

In contrast, Northeast India is gearing up for a wet spell. Starting April 22, the region is expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. The IMD attributed this forecast to three active trough systems currently influencing weather patterns in the area.

These include a north-south trough from central Assam to Tripura, another extending from central Pakistan and northwest Rajasthan to central Bangladesh, and a third from northeast Madhya Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar. Wind speeds in the affected areas may range from 30–40 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 km/h.

Meanwhile, the recent intense western disturbance brought moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Thunderstorms and gusty winds were observed in several regions, including Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, and Telangana, among others. Hailstorms were also reported in isolated locations across Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures on Saturday were over 5°C above normal in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. In Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, temperatures were recorded 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal. Marathwada and Vidarbha also saw temperatures 1.6°C to 3.0°C above seasonal averages.

While heatwave conditions were isolated in East Rajasthan, several parts of the state experienced warm night to severe warm night conditions, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing thermal trend.

The IMD has indicated a notable reduction in rainfall over the Western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, beginning April 21.with agency inputs