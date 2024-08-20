Health Min orders increased security at Central hospitals

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has ordered a 25 per cent increase in security deployment at all Central government hospitals, officials announced on Monday. This decision comes in response to ongoing protests by resident doctors demanding a central law following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital.



In addition to enhancing standard security protocols, the ministry will approve the deployment of marshals based on individual hospital requests after conducting security assessments. However, official sources suggest that introducing a central law based on the RG Kar case “will not make any huge difference,” as the incident was not a case of patient-doctor violence.

Officials pointed out that 26 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra, have already passed legislation to protect healthcare personnel. In these jurisdictions, offences against medical staff are treated as cognizable and non-bailable.

“Bringing in an ordinance or a Central law, especially based on the RG Kar case, which was not a patient-doctor violence incident, will not significantly change the situation,” an official source stated. The ministry has reportedly explained these aspects to some Residents Doctors’ Associations in recent meetings.

To address broader concerns, a committee chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will be formed to examine various aspects of hospital security and facilities for residents, including duty rooms, working conditions, and canteen services.

“Hospitals are public facilities and cannot be turned into fortresses. We have urged doctors to call off their strike, as patient care is being affected,” an official emphasised.

The doctors’ strike in the national capital, now in its second week, continues to cause difficulties for patients.

Medical professionals nationwide are demanding swift enactment of a special law to address violence against healthcare personnel and improved safety protocols within medical facilities.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention in realising their demands, which include declaring hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security measures, similar to airports.