Head of Russia's nuclear defence forces has been killed in explosion in Moscow

BY Agencies17 Dec 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Moscow: Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, was killed early Tuesday by an explosive device planted close to a residential apartment block in Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said. Kirillov's assistant also died in the blast. Kirillov had been sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court Monday for the use of banned chemical weapons during Russia's invasion of the country.

