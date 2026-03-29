He should be chargesheeted for past deeds: Mamata on Amit Shah's 'charge sheet' against TMC govt

Purulia (WB): A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a political 'chargesheet' against the TMC government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that he should be chargesheeted "for his past deeds".

Addressing a poll rally in Purulia, she also claimed that the BJP would stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women if it comes to power.

The TMC supremo also alleged that there would be restrictions on people's dietary preferences if the BJP ruled the state.

"If the BJP comes to power, people will not be able to eat fish, meat and eggs. They will stop the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme," Banerjee alleged.

Mamata further alleged that 1.2 crore names of voters have been deleted through SIR ahead of the assembly polls.