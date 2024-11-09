HCL’s Nadar trumps richest Indians in generosity, again

Mumbai: HCL Technologies’ Shiv Nadar has trumped richest Indians in generosity yet again by being the biggest individual donor for philanthropic causes in FY24.

Nadar’s share in philanthropy increased 5 per cent to Rs 2,153 crore in FY24, much higher than the richest Indian Gautam Adani’s Rs 330 crore and second richest Indian Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries’ Rs 407 crore, as per the Edelgive-Hurun India Philanthropy List.

Ambani has moved up one place to be second on the giving list, while Adani has maintained his fifth place.

The Bajaj family with interests in auto and finance has moved up three places with a 33 per cent growth in giving at Rs 352 crore, while Kumarmangalam Birla and family stands fourth on the list with Rs 334 crore in total donations, which were up 17 per cent over the year-ago period.

In all, there were 203 individuals who donated more than Rs 5 crore. As per Hurun’s rich list, there were 1,539 individuals having a networth of over Rs 1,000 crore each and their cumulative wealth shot up 46 per cent in the year.

Interestingly, the average donation by the 203 donors on the list has decreased sharply to Rs 43 crore from the Rs 71 crore by the 119 donors in the 2023 list.

Nadar stood third on the rich list with a fortune of Rs 3.14 lakh crore, as against Adani’s Rs 11.6 lakh crore and Ambani’s Rs 10.14 lakh crore.