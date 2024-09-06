Bombay HC transfers probe in ex-Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator's murder to CBI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday transferred the probe into the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), noting that the police had not investigated certain angles in the case. A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere allowed a plea filed by Ghosalkar's wife, Tejasvee Ghosalkar, raising concerns over the investigation carried out by the city police in the case and thus seeking a CBI probe. The bench said the police had not probed certain angles in the case. "Such lapses cannot be allowed to continue as it may result in miscarriage of justice," the court said. Ghosalkar was shot dead by local businessman Mauris Noronha at the former's Borivali office during a Facebook Live session on February 8. Noronha shot himself dead soon after.

The police later arrested Noronha's bodyguard, Amarendra Singh, whose pistol was allegedly used in the shooting. He is currently out on bail. The police had claimed that Noronha was upset with Ghosalkar over various issues and allegedly believed that the latter had a hand in getting a rape case registered against him and scuttling his political career.