HC rejects plea for CBI probe into bribery allegations against Adani Green Energy

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into allegations of large-scale bribery involving Adani Green Energy Ltd and its associates in securing solar power contracts across multiple states.

A division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam dismissed the plea filed by Silvassa resident Jitendra P Maru, 61, who had sought directions for the CBI to register an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Maru’s petition relied on material from a United States criminal indictment and parallel proceedings before the Securities and Exchange Commission, both pending in a New York court. He alleged an organised scheme involving Adani Green Energy and Azure Global, claiming over Rs 2,000 crore in bribes were paid to officials of DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir to secure contracts at inflated tariffs.

The plea cited “bribe notes” and electronic records allegedly maintained by Adani Green executive director Sagar Adani and later seized by the FBI. It argued that certified US court documents constituted reliable evidence requiring action.

Maru said complaints sent to the CBI on October 21 and 29, 2025 went unanswered. The court, however, declined to intervene.

Earlier in the day, the bench also dismissed another petition by Maru seeking a CBI probe against Reliance Industries over alleged gas extraction from ONGC fields.