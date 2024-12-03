HC quashes police order cancelling arms licence of Puja Khedkar's mother

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has quashed an order passed by the Pune police commissioner cancelling the arms licence of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan on November 27 remitted the matter for fresh consideration to the Pune commissioner noting that the earlier notice was not duly served on Manorama Khedkar.

The case arose after a viral video showed Manorama Khedkar brandishing a gun during an argument over a land dispute in Dhadwali village. The video had sparked public outrage, leading to her arrest on July 18 from Hirkaniwadi village in Raigad.

Manorama Khedkar, her husband and five others were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon), 147 (rioting), and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

On July 23, the Pune police commissioner issued a notice for the cancellation of her arms licence, citing the FIR.

The former IAS officer's mother had moved the HC, challenging the Pune top cop's order of August 2 cancelling her arms licence. She claimed she was not given an opportunity to present her case.

The bench, in its order, noted there was nothing to show the notice issued to Manorama Khedkar directing her to show cause as to why her arms licence should not be cancelled was duly served to her as mandated in law.

"Hence, the impugned order cannot be sustained," the HC said.

A hearing was scheduled for August 2, which Manorama Khedkar could not attend since she was in jail at the time. She was later granted bail.

Manorama Khedkar could not have appeared before the police as she was in custody at the time, the HC bench noted in its order.

The court quashed the order cancelling her arms licence and sent the matter back to the Pune commissioner for a fresh decision.

In September, the central government discharged Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect.

She has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection in the service. She has denied all allegations.