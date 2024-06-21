HC grants interim stay on Kejriwal's bail in money laundering case

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's expected release from Tihar jail hit a roadblock today as the Delhi High Court intervened following an urgent plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court's decision came just hours before the Delhi Chief Minister was scheduled to be released on bail.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, vigorously contested the lower court's bail order, criticizing it as "flawed" and pointing out serious procedural irregularities. "The trial court's decision is completely flawed. It erroneously stated there was no direct proof, which is incorrect," Mr Raju argued before the bench comprising Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja. "We presented significant material that was disregarded. There are clear grounds for bail cancellation when relevant facts are overlooked or irrelevant ones are considered. The manner in which bail was granted is perverse," he added.

Mr Raju further asserted that the trial court had based its decision on erroneous factual premises. "Drawing conclusions of mala fide on incorrect dates and facts is unjustifiable. Our submissions were not adequately considered, and we were deprived of a fair opportunity to present our case," he stated. Highlighting a 2014 Supreme Court precedent, Mr Raju emphasized the imperative of ensuring that bail decisions are rooted in thorough legal scrutiny and a comprehensive assessment of all relevant facts. "The trial court failed to properly weigh crucial aspects and instead relied on irrelevant considerations," he reiterated.

In response to the ED's petition, the Delhi High Court temporarily suspended Mr Kejriwal's bail, pending a thorough examination of the ED's arguments. The bench, consisting of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, indicated that a detailed evaluation of the matter would precede any further judicial decisions. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED over allegations of money laundering related to the Delhi liquor policy of 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled following objections from the Lieutenant Governor. The ED has alleged that funds from liquor traders were misused to finance AAP's campaign in Goa, citing Kejriwal's pivotal role as the party's convenor. The High Court's intervention sets the stage for extended legal deliberations over Mr Kejriwal's bail status, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity of the ongoing legal proceedings.