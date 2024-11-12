"Did you search D Fadnavis?" Sena vs Sena clash erupts over Uddhav’s bag check

In a heated exchange that unfolded in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Monday, a routine luggage check of Uddhav Thackeray during his visit to address a rally ahead of next week's Assembly elections has triggered a political controversy. The issue escalated quickly on Tuesday between the factions of Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and the camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sanjay Raut, a key figure in the Thackeray camp, voiced strong objections, questioning whether leaders from the ruling parties—Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Shinde—had also faced similar scrutiny during their campaigning. "If our bags are being checked, then were the vehicles, helicopters, and bags of Shinde, Fadnavis, Modi, and Shah also checked?" Raut asked. He alleged that cash was being moved in the state to sway voters.

In a swift rebuttal, Shinde’s spokesperson Krishna Hegde dismissed Raut's claims as unfounded. Hegde clarified that Shinde himself had undergone a bag search in Nashik during the April-June general election campaign. "Shindeji didn't make a scene like the Thackeray camp is doing now," Hegde remarked. He added that there was no reason to protest unless there was something to hide. Raut, however, maintained that the checks were not an issue as long as they were impartial. He further alleged that significant sums of money were being exchanged in the state, which he claimed were being overlooked by election observers. "We have no objection to searches, but why isn't the money being seen when it's in the hands of the ruling party?" he said. A video posted on social media by the Thackeray faction captures the moment when the official conducting the check is questioned by Thackeray. In the video, Thackeray can be seen asking the officer whether bags of leaders like Fadnavis, Modi, and Shah were searched, to which the officer responds in the negative. Thackeray instructed the official to ensure that these leaders’ bags would be checked when they arrived in the area, even suggesting that a video of the searches be sent to him. At a rally in the Wani Assembly seat later, Thackeray referred to the incident, advising his supporters to always confirm the identity of those requesting to search their belongings.

The controversy over the checking of bags and the transport of money during elections is not new, with accusations flying during every election, whether federal or state. Earlier this year, Shinde's bags had also been searched after allegations surfaced about money being moved around for vote-buying. However, nothing "objectionable" was found in his luggage. Election Commission sources later confirmed that strict protocols were being followed during campaign checks, including inspections of helicopters used by political leaders. For instance, during the April-June elections, Amit Shah's helicopter was also checked as part of standard procedures. With voting for Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats scheduled for November 20, the dispute over luggage searches adds to the already tense political climate as parties gear up for what promises to be a closely contested election. Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is allied with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP, while the Shinde-led faction is supported by the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Results will be declared three days after the polls.