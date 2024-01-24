Have not spoken to anyone in Congress on seat-sharing in Bengal for Lok Sabha polls says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that she has not spoken to anyone in the Congress on seat-sharing in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Her comments come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly said in Assam that seat-sharing talks were underway with the Trinamool Congress.

"I have not spoken to anyone in the Congress (on seat-sharing)," Banerjee told reporters before leaving for Purba Bardhaman, where she is scheduled to chair an administrative review meeting.

"Let the Congress fight 300 seats on its own. The regional parties are together, and can contest in the rest. However, we will not tolerate any interference by them (Congress)," she said.

The TMC, Congress, CPI(M) are part of the 28-party opposition INDIA bloc.