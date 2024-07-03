Hathras stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial inquiry

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. The incident, which claimed the lives of 121 people during a satsang hosted by local preacher Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, has sparked outrage and sorrow across the region. Adityanath, after meeting with the injured and families of the deceased, pledged swift action against those found responsible for the lapse in crowd management. An FIR has already been filed under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita against the event's organizers, including main volunteer Devprakash Madhukar and others yet to be identified.

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday when the expected attendance far exceeded estimates, resulting in chaos as attendees sought to collect soil from the path where Bhole Baba had walked. The uneven ground contributed to the stampede, overwhelming local healthcare facilities with the influx of casualties. Bhole Baba, formerly known as Suraj Pal Singh, a 58-year-old from a Dalit family in Kasganj district, transitioned from his previous role as a constable with the Uttar Pradesh police to become a self-styled preacher. His involvement in organizing the ill-fated satsang has brought scrutiny and questions about event planning and safety measures.