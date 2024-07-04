Hathras stampede tragedy: Families search hospitals for missing loved ones

The Hathras stampede has resulted in the loss of 123 lives, devastating numerous families. Amidst political exchanges and official responses, families endure a harrowing search across mortuaries and hospitals to identify loved ones and locate the injured.

Urmila Devi, who attended the 'satsang' with her 16-year-old granddaughter, recounts her ordeal since the tragedy unfolded. Separated during the chaos, she has tirelessly visited multiple hospitals in Hathras and Etah without finding her granddaughter. Lacking a phone, she relies on acquaintances to inform her elder son of their plight.

Similar stories emerge from others searching hospitals in Aligarh, Hathras, and Etah for missing relatives. The stampede occurred as followers of self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, known as 'Bhole Baba', rushed to collect dust stirred up by his departure. The situation escalated when his guards intervened, leading to the fatal stampede. Despite calls from followers, 'Bhole Baba' remains elusive, with his lawyer pledging cooperation from an undisclosed location.

In hospitals, frustration mounts among injured followers. One woman, recovering from a fractured hand, voices her disappointment, demanding, "If the baba truly cares, he should come and help us heal." Her five-year-old grandson, also injured, recovers alongside her.

Binod, a Hathras resident, grapples with profound loss—his mother, wife, and daughter perished in the stampede. "I returned home to find them gone," he shares, tears streaming.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry, exploring potential conspiracies. Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav blames the BJP government entirely. 'Bhole Baba's' lawyer attributes the incident to "anti-social elements," alleging a planned conspiracy.

The FIR targets 'Bhole Baba's' aide and event organizer, absolving local authorities while promising justice for all responsible parties. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating, alongside a three-member panel chaired by a retired High Court judge, tasked with a thorough inquiry into the incident.