Hathras stampede toll rises to 121, UP CM orders judicial probe

Hathras/Lucknow: The death toll from the stampede during a religious congregation of Bhole Baba in Hathras has risen to 121, with five more people succumbing to their injuries, a government official said.



Manish Chaudhry, a government official, confirmed that five more individuals died in the hospital on Wednesday morning. He also said that 28 injured people remain hospitalised, with the condition of six being serious. “The majority of the injured were released after their condition stabilised,” he told the reporter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a thorough judicial inquiry into the devastating stampede. The inquiry, led by a retired High Court judge, will investigate the incident from all angles and determine the accountability of those involved.

CM Yogi suspects a conspiracy behind the tragedy, pointing to the alleged role of volunteers in triggering the stampede and their subsequent attempt to cover it up. He expressed disappointment and concern over the volunteers’ actions, saying they abandoned their duties and attempted to conceal the truth, exacerbating the situation.

The Chief Minister visited the accident site and held a review meeting with local officials, receiving a detailed presentation on the incident. He promised that the state government would support the education of minor children of the deceased under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Child Service Scheme, ensuring their future is secure.

The government has announced financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh to the injured, providing some solace in their time of grief. CM Yogi criticised opposition leaders for trying to politicise the tragedy, emphasising the need for collective support to the affected families instead of indulging in blame games.

The judicial inquiry will aim to uncover the truth behind the incident, investigating aspects such as the organisation and management of the event, the role of volunteers, and any potential lapses in security and crowd control measures. An SIT led by ADG Agra has been formed to investigate the matter, collecting evidence and testimonies from witnesses and survivors.

CM Yogi assured that the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served and those responsible are held accountable. The investigation will be conducted in a transparent and fair manner, with the aim of preventing such tragedies in the future. The state government will also develop an SOP to prevent similar incidents, ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens attending public gatherings.

‘Satsang’ preacher Bhole Baba’s lawyer A P Singh said the preacher is ready to cooperate with the state administration and the police probing Tuesday’s stampede. “Some anti-social elements hatched a conspiracy,” he claimed.

The police also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of the ‘satsang’ Tuesday near Phulhari village, accusing them of cramming 2.5 lakh people into the venue when they had obtained permission for only 80,000.

‘Mukhya sevadar’ Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers are named as the accused in the FIR filed at the Sikandra Rau police station late Tuesday. The preacher Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba is not in the list.

The stampede occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Hathras, 345 km southwest of Lucknow, when hundreds of thousands of people from distant areas gathered for the religious event.

Blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity due to chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries were the causes of death of the Hathras stampede victims whose bodies were brought to a hospital in Agra for post-mortem.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Srivastava said according to post-mortem reports, people died due to blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia and rib injuries.

He said 21 bodies of people from Mathura, Agra, Pilibhit, Kasganj and Aligarh, etc., were brought to the S N Medical College and Hospital and a team of doctors conducted autopsies.

Multiple theories have emerged regarding the cause of the stampede. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath stated that after the event, as the preacher was descending from the dais, a crowd of devotees surged towards him for a ‘spiritual’ touch. The situation spiralled out of control when the ‘sevadars’ (volunteers) intervened.

Another account suggests that the stampede happened when the volunteers stopped people from leaving the venue to allow the preacher and his retinue to exit first. An eyewitness mentioned that outside the venue, the road was elevated with a drain below. People started falling into the drain one after another, leading to further chaos and casualties.

Inspector General of Police (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur said: “The exact reasons are yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest that the closed enclosure of the tent led to suffocation, causing discomfort and panic among attendees.” He added that one version of the story is that followers were prevented from leaving the venue after the congregation, causing crowd pressure and suffocation.

The police FIR claimed that once the stampede began at the main gate, those inside the venue ran towards a nearby farm area, but the wet soil from recent rains caused many to fall and be trampled, increasing the death toll.

Preparations for the satsang had been underway for the last 15 days, organised by the Sri Jagar Guru Baba organisation. According to the police FIR, permission for the event was obtained by a volunteer named Dev Prakash Madhukar, who sought approval for 80,000 attendees. However, over 2,50,000 people gathered, leading to severe overcrowding.

The gathering was immense, with vehicles parked in an area spanning three kilometres on the national highway, causing a road blockade. Experts criticised the organisers for violating safety norms. “The function was held in a makeshift tent without ensuring multiple exit routes. Typically, there should be 8-10 well-marked exits opening into open areas,” said Sanjay Srivastava, a disaster management expert.

Srivastava explained that the small exit route in Hathras resulted in the tragedy. “In a hurry to leave the hall, people tumbled over each other, leading to this disaster,” he said.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and have urged the public to remain calm as the situation unfolds.

Police has launched a manhunt for Baba and the organisers who are still absconding.