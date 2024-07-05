Hathras stampede: SIT chief says 90 statements recorded, evidence suggests culpability of organisers

Hathras (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team probing the Hathras stampede has recorded statements of 90 people so far, SIT chief Anupam Kulshrestha said on Friday.



Kulshrestha, also the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), is leading the three-member SIT tasked with preparing a detailed report on the July 2 stampede at a 'satsang' here that claimed 121 lives.

Speaking exclusively to PTI in Hathras, ADG Kulshrestha said, "Ninety statements have been recorded so far. A preliminary report has been submitted while work on the detailed report is underway."

On the status of the police probe, the officer said the ambit of the investigation has been expanded as more evidence has emerged.

"Definitely, the gathered evidence suggests culpability on the part of the event organisers," she said.

With the probe continuing in the case, the senior IPS officer insisted the "conspiracy angle" cannot be ruled out.

"Those culpable will definitely face legal action," Kulshrestha said.

She said the Hathras police arrested six volunteers (members of the satsang organising committee) on Thursday and "more arrests are likely soon".

The ADG told PTI that more suspects whose role is under the scanner in the case are also being questioned.

"Searches are underway for the main accused (Devprakash Madhukar)," she added.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been apprised of the initial SIT report on the stampede.

The report was submitted by the ADG Agra Zone who was among the top officers who visited Hathras to oversee rescue and relief measures after the stampede.

The confidential report contains statements of Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Nipun Aggarwal and senior health department officials who tended to the emergency situation arising out of the stampede.

An FIR in the matter was lodged on July 2 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).

The state government had on Wednesday formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy and to look into the possibility of a conspiracy behind the stampede.