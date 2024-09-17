Hate-filled individuals out to destroy India’s unity and defame it, says PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack against individuals who he claimed are filled with hate and negativity, accusing them of trying to destroy India’s unity and integrity. His remarks come in the backdrop of controversial statements made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to the United States.



Modi, who was on his first visit to his home state Gujarat after assuming office for a third consecutive term on June 9, laid the foundation stone for and inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 8,000 crore. These projects included the much-anticipated Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, the first Vande Bharat metro service, and five new Vande Bharat express trains in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, the prime minister, without directly naming anyone, accused Opposition leaders of engaging in divisive politics and crossing all limits for the sake of appeasement.

“Some people filled with negativity are targeting India’s unity and integrity, intending to divide the country. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat,” he alleged, in a thinly veiled reference to Gandhi’s remarks during his US visit.

Modi further noted that despite facing insults, mockery, and jeers from the Opposition in the first 100 days of his third term, he remained focused on fulfilling the government’s development agenda.

“When every Indian is striving to take the country forward, some filled with negativity want to destroy the unity and integrity of the country. They want to divide (do tukde, tukde of) the country,” Modi said.

His comments came amid a row sparked by Gandhi’s remarks on the Sikh community and reservation issues during his US tour, as well as the Congress party’s pre-poll alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi criticised the Congress for allegedly siding with those who want to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by the BJP government in 2019.

“You have heard they want to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. They want to bring back two Constitutions and two laws in (poll-bound) J&K,” Modi noted, emphasising the government’s stance on national unity, just days ahead of the first phase of voting in the Union Territory.

Modi said work has already started on projects of Rs 15 lakh crore in 100 days, emphasising that a special package of Rs 2 lakh crore has been announced for the youth.

Despite the opposition’s harsh words, Modi claimed that his silence had surprised many. He assured the crowd that he remains committed to the people’s welfare and the nation’s development.

“If I live, I live for you; if I struggle, I struggle for you; and if I sacrifice myself, it will be for you,” Modi declared to an enthusiastic audience.

Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijlee Yojna’ in the Vavol area of Gandhinagar. This central government scheme, launched earlier this year with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, aims to increase rooftop solar capacity in households. The scheme provides a 60 per cent subsidy for solar systems up to 2kW capacity and 40 per cent for systems between 2 to 3kW capacity.

The prime minister spent 20 minutes visiting several households in Gandhinagar that had installed solar panels on their rooftops, lauding their contribution to India’s renewable energy goals.

During his visit to Gujarat, Modi also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust in his capacity as chairperson of the trust, which manages the renowned Somnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Held at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Sunday night, the meeting reviewed ongoing development works at the temple and ways to further enhance facilities for pilgrims.

“In Gandhinagar, chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. We took stock of ways to enhance the experience for pilgrims and further improve the various facilities,” Modi later shared in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The PM inaugurated 55,000 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in Gujarat and laid the foundation stone for four new flyovers which will come up in Panjrapole, Ramol, Bakrol and Hathijan areas of Ahmedabad.

He also launched a ‘Single Window IT System for GIFT IFSC’ for processing entities desirous of setting up operations in GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centre).