Haryana violence: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up in Nuh ahead of Independence Day

Mobile internet services were restored in Nuh on Monday as police stepped up security ahead of Independence Day in the Haryana district where communal clashes broke out two weeks ago, police said.

Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet services were completely stopped by the government till August 8. The suspension was subsequently extended till August 13.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Markets are now open in the violence-affected areas and people are visiting them.

Ten days after the violence, orders were given by the district magistrate to open all educational institutions. Schools are now functioning as usual.

Preparations are on for Independence Day celebrations in Nuh. Police parade units are also preparing for the programme to be held at the district level.

"People have got a lot of relief after the services of Haryana State Transport buses were restored and they are not facing any kind of problem in visiting other destinations. Now the situation is quite normal," Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

On Sunday, a 'mahapanchayat' organised by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in neighbouring Palwal district decided to resume on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence.

The mahapanchayat also made several demands, which included an NIA probe into the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh on July 31 and declaring it a cow slaughter-free district.

Meanwhile, enhanced security measures have been put in place.

The Nuh Police is on a high alert ahead of Independence Day. Police said that like every year, Independence Day will be celebrated in Anaj Mandi, Nuh amid tight security. Moolchand Sharma, Minister of Transport and Mining Department of Haryana government, will hoist the flag.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours.

According to the spokesperson of Nuh Police, security has been stepped up in the district in view of Independence Day.

Barricades have been set up at different places, police check-points are on the lookout for suspects, vehicles are being checked and instructions have been issued by all the Station House Officers (SHOs) to patrol the crowded areas to keep an eye on anti-social elements in their areas.

"Along with this, places such as hotels, dharamshalas, markets, bus stands, railway stations and guest houses are being closely checked by the teams of police stations and crime units.

"Our police personnel along with anti-riot equipment have been deployed all around. Metal door detectors have been installed at the public entry gate. The police will keep a close eye on every nook and corner. In terms of security, in addition to 26 companies of paramilitary and Haryana Police, 350 personnel of Nuh Police have been deployed to monitor different places," said SP Bijarnia.

The SP appealed to people not to touch any abandoned object, if found, at bus stands, railway stations and crowded places, because there may be a bomb or explosive substance in it. "Immediately inform the police about such unclaimed items".