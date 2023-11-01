Haryana ranks 3rd in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, receives National award

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has been ranked third in the country in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for the multitude of programs organised during this celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the National Award to the state in recognition of significant achievements. Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, received this award during the closing ceremony of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Amrit Kalash Yatra in New Delhi on Tuesday.



A jury was convened to select the best-performing States and Union Territories for the awards, and after comprehensive evaluation, Haryana was recommended as the third best performing State in the country. The Information, Public Relations and Language Department of the state was entrusted with the role of being the nodal department for organising programs under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

After receiving the award, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, a two-year nationwide celebration was held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In addition, Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was launched, which has now concluded.

This significant event was organised as a tribute to the sacrifices and contributions of those who fought for India’s independence and worked diligently to establish a self-reliant nation. He highlighted that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was a massive nationwide endeavour, with an active participation from the entire government and society.