Haryana: JJP’s state unit chief, general secy quit party

Chandigarh: In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Nishan Singh, the Haryana unit chief of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Kamlesh Saini, the general secretary, resigned from the party on Monday. Another prominent leader, Mamata Kataria, the former state women secretary, also announced her departure from the party.



These resignations have dealt a major blow to the JJP, which is just over five years old. The party had recently severed ties with the BJP and planned to field its own candidates in the upcoming May 25 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

Nishan Singh informed the media that he had verbally notified the senior leadership of his resignation from his post and party membership. He did not disclose his reasons but mentioned that he would be meeting Ajay Singh Chautala, the national president of JJP, to formally submit his resignation.

Ajay Singh Chautala, while speaking to reporters in Charkhi Dadri, stated that he had learned about Singh’s decision through the media. He tried to contact Singh, but his phone was switched off. Chautala expressed his hope that Singh, being one of the founding members of the JJP, would reconsider his decision.

When asked about his future plans, Singh said he would consult his supporters before deciding on his next steps. Singh had previously been associated with the Indian National Lok Dal and joined the JJP after the former party split.

In her resignation letter to Ajay Singh Chautala, Kamlesh Saini stated: “I am resigning from the primary membership of the JJP and from all the posts I hold”. She mentioned that her decision was influenced by the sentiments and feedback from her supporters. Saini, who is also the Chairperson of the Municipal Council, Narnaul, said she would consult her supporters and the public before deciding her future course of action.The JJP had recently announced its intention to field candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for ten seats in Haryana. The party was previously allied with the BJP in Haryana. However, following the BJP’s decision to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana’s chief minister, the JJP declared it would not be part of the new government.