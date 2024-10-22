Haryana govt takes shape, portfolios assigned

Chandigarh: Just four days after the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and 13 MLAs, the Haryana government has finally taken shape.



Presently serving his second term as Chief Minister, after a brief stint lasting about 120 days, Saini will hold key departments, namely Home, Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates, Information and Public Relations, Justice, General Administration, Housing, CID, Personnel and Training, and Law. Saini, who won the Assembly election from the Ladwa seat, will handle 12 portfolios in addition to his role as Chief Minister.

The portfolios were allocated by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. Anil Vij, who won the election from Ambala Cantt, will be holding the portfolios of Energy, Transport, and Labour. Immediately after the departments were assigned, Vij swung into action and travelled by Haryana Roadways bus. Transport Minister Anil Vij reached the Ambala bus stand this afternoon, where he reviewed the passenger facilities. He instructed officials to digitize the arrival and departure timings of buses at the inquiry counter.

Arvind Kumar Sharma, who won from Gohana and is a dental surgeon, is holding the portfolio of Cooperation, Jails, Elections, Heritage, and Tourism.

From Radaur, Shyam Singh Rana will be handling Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Fisheries.

Ranbir Singh Gangwa has been assigned Public Health Engineering and Public Works (Building & Roads).

Fifty-seven-year-old Krishan Kumar Bedi, who won from Narwana, has been assigned the charges of Social Justice, Empowerment, SCs and BCs Welfare, Antyodaya (SEWA), Hospitality, and Architecture.

Krishan Lal Panwar, who won from Israna, has been given the charge of Development and Panchayats along with Mines and Geology.

Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur has been assigned the portfolios of Industries and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Foreign Cooperation, and Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare. Mahipal Dhanda has School Education, Higher Education, Archives, and Parliamentary Affairs. Vipul Goel will be overseeing Revenue and Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies, and Civil Aviation.

The two women ministers, Shruti Choudhry, who won from Tosham, has been assigned Women and Child Development, Irrigation and Water Resources, while Arti Singh Rao (Ateli Assembly Constituency) has Health, Medical Education and Research, and AYUSH.

From the Tigaon Assembly constituency, Rajesh Nagar has been assigned the portfolios of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (Independent Charge), and Printing and Stationery (Independent Charge). Gaurav Gautam (Palwal) has been given Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Sports (Independent Charge), and Law and Legislative.