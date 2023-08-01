Haryana govt seeks for 20 RAF companies to maintain law and order in Nuh

The Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district.

In a communication to the Union home secretary, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, sought 20 companies of the RAF "urgently" for one week from July 31.

"I am directed to address you on the subject (seeking 20 companies of RAF) ... incidents causing intense communal tension, annoyance, obstruction and injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance to public peace and tranquility in district Nuh have occurred on account of violent protests by agitators, protesters, miscreants and anti-social elements," wrote Prasad.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said.

The Union home ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.