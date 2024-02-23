Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh cr state budget for FY25

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of Rs 1.89 lakh crore, more than 11 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "For 2024-25, I propose a budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore which is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24."

It is the fifth budget of the BJP-JJP government.

While presenting the budget, Khattar said his government took many steps for the welfare of farmers, while adding that the government was giving a minimum support price on 14 crops.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh cr state budget for FY25