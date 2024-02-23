MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh cr state budget for FY25
Big Story

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh cr state budget for FY25

BY MPost23 Feb 2024 10:30 AM GMT
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh cr state budget for FY25
X

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of Rs 1.89 lakh crore, more than 11 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "For 2024-25, I propose a budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore which is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24."

It is the fifth budget of the BJP-JJP government.

While presenting the budget, Khattar said his government took many steps for the welfare of farmers, while adding that the government was giving a minimum support price on 14 crops.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh cr state budget for FY25

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X