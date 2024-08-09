Harish Salve to represent Vinesh Phogat in Paris Olympics disqualification appeal

New Delhi: The hopes of a billion Indians are now pinned on renowned lawyer Harish Salve, who will represent wrestler Vinesh Phogat in her disqualification case from the Paris Olympics at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today.

Vinesh Phogat, a leading contender in the 50-kg wrestling category, was disqualified just hours before the final due to a weight-related issue. In response, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appealed to have Phogat awarded a joint silver medal, acknowledging her remarkable performance at the prestigious event.

The CAS, established in 1984, serves as an international tribunal for resolving sports-related disputes through arbitration. Harish Salve, a former Solicitor General of India and a distinguished King's Counsel, has been engaged by the IOA to handle Phogat’s case.

Salve, known for his expertise in constitutional, commercial, and arbitration law, has represented India in several high-profile cases. Among these are the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice, the legal battle between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry, and Vodafone’s landmark tax dispute.

In the wake of her disqualification, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling. In a heartfelt post on social media, she conveyed her sense of defeat and expressed gratitude to her supporters, stating, "Wrestling has defeated me, and I have no strength left. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be indebted to you all for forgiveness."