Hard work, clear goals, discipline essential for success in life: CJI Kant

Chandigarh: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said that clarity of goals, hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination are essentials for success in life.

Integrity, values, and ethics, along with a sense of dedication to society and the nation, are crucial on this path, he stressed.

The CJI was addressing a gathering as the chief guest at the Maharshi Dayanand University's (MDU) Golden Jubilee and alumni felicitation ceremony in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday, according to an official release.

Recalling his days at his alma mater, Justice Kant said he never faced discrimination on the MDU campus due to his rural background. The university provided an inclusive environment where only talent, hard work, and intellectual ability were valued, he said.

The CJI stated that these values laid a strong foundation of his judicial thinking.

Appreciating the university's academic tradition, Justice Kant urged students to remain vigilant about moral values, the spirit of the Constitution, and the principles of justice.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Rajbir Singh said the MDU has achieved remarkable achievements in the fields of education, research, sports, culture, and social concerns over the last five decades.

The Golden Jubilee year is not merely an occasion for celebration, but a time for introspection and new resolutions for the future, he said.

In line with the National Education Policy, the university prioritises multidisciplinary education, skill development, innovation, and research, enabling students to become globally competitive, he said.

The university's objective is not merely to confer degrees, but to cultivate responsible, sensitive, and value-based citizens who play an active role in building society and the nation, Singh said.

He described the alumni as living symbols of the university's glorious tradition, saying that their achievements are a source of inspiration for current students.

The CJI inaugurated the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Gate on the MDU campus. Built to commemorate the university's Golden Jubilee Year, the gate symbolises the institution's achievements, progress, and glorious legacy, according to a statement.

He also planted a sapling, conveying a message of environmental conservation, and appreciated the green and clean environment of the campus.