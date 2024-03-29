Hamro Party crosses over to INDIA bloc

Darjeeling: In a turn of events Hamro Party (HP), the second largest party in the Darjeeling Hills and a former ally of the BJP, crossed over to the INDIA bloc in Delhi on Thursday.



In another development, Munish Tamang, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh — the largest apolitical pan-India organisation working for the welfare of the Gorkhas — joined the Congress in Delhi.

In Darjeeling, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) sat in a meeting with pro-Gorkhaland forces to decide on a consensus candidate.

“We waited for 15 years while the BJP did nothing. They have done nothing for the Gorkhas while we ensured their victory in three Lok Sabha elections. If nothing in 15 years, what will they do in the next 5 years? BJP is not the solution for the Gorkhas. The Congress has assured protection and political justice for people residing in the border regions, including North East, Sikkim and Ladakh,” stated Ajoy Edwards, president, HP from the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Edwards stated that HP supports the INDIA bloc, not for the Gorkhas alone but for the country and especially the youth.

“The Army is the second largest employment generator for the Gorkha youths. However, with the Agniveer, the door has closed for that too. We are very angry. Congress has committed that if voted to power they will end Agniveer,” added Edwards.

He further stated that whatever the Hills and Gorkhas have received so far, including the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the inclusion of Nepali language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, was all during the Congress regime.

Incidentally, the INDIA bloc has not yet announced a candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

Ajoy talked of the candidature of Munish Tamang who has his roots in Kalimpong but also added whoever the bloc chooses will get full support for Hamro Party. “We will not support the INDIA bloc in Darjeeling alone but in all regions of India where there are Gorkhas, including North East and Sikkim,” stated Edwards.

He will return to Darjeeling on Friday. “I will meet all associations and regional parties and seek

their support for the INDIA bloc and together we will drive away BJP from Darjeeling,” Edwards said.

“The Gorkhas kept faith in the BJP but got nothing in return. Now they are fed up with BJP’s empty commitments and are in search of an alternative. Our organisation is active in 18 states. I have spoken to all our units and then taken the decision to join the Congress,” stated Tamang.

In Darjeeling, the search for a consensus candidate continued under the aegis of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. A meeting was held to this effect. “There were many names proposed for the candidate, including Bishnu Prasad Sharma, BJP MLA from Kurseong and Bandana Rai, a lawyer. The GJM will meet on Friday and decide on the future course of action,” stated Noman Rai of the GJM. Earlier, they had proposed GJM president Bimal Gurung’s name as the GJM candidate.

Meanwhile, Bimal Gurung returned from Delhi on Thursday evening. However, he did not divulge anything to media persons at Bagdogra, but before heading for Darjeeling, he stated that everything would become clear on Friday.