Hamas releases 24 hostages as 4-day Israel-Gaza ceasefire begins

Rafah (Gaza Strip): Qatar's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the release of 24 hostages after seven weeks of captivity in the Gaza Strip.



"Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen," said Majed al-Ansari, the ministry's spokesman. Qatar was a key mediator in the hostage release.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which delivered the hostages from Gaza into Egypt, also confirmed the release.

The hostages, women and children, were undergoing medical checks before they were to be transferred to Israel. They are to be taken to Israeli hospitals and reunited with their families.

The hostages are the first of 50 people to be released from Gaza during a four-day truce that began Friday. Israel is to release 39 Palestinian prisoners later Friday, the first of a total of 150 Palestinian prisoners to be freed under the cease-fire.

Israel declared war against Hamas after the Islamic militant group killed at least 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others in an Oct 7 cross-border attack. The war also has killed over 13,000 Palestinians and caused widespread damage in Gaza, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.