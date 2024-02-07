Hamas proposes 135-day ceasefire in Gaza with full Israeli withdrawal

Hamas has put forward a ceasefire proposal aiming to silence the gunfire in Gaza for a period of 135 days (four-and-a-half months). This proposal includes the release of all hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, and the negotiation of terms to end the ongoing conflict.

As outlined in the document, the initial 45-day phase of the proposed agreement would involve the release of Israeli women hostages, males under 19, and individuals who are elderly or sick, in exchange for Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails. Concurrently, Israel would withdraw its troops from populated areas. The commencement of the second phase would be contingent upon both sides engaging in “indirect talks” to address the necessary requirements for ceasing mutual military operations and restoring complete calm. In this subsequent phase, the remaining male hostages would be released, and Israel would withdraw fully from all of Gaza. The exchange of bodies and remains would occur during the third phase of the agreement.

The initiative from the militant group follows an offer transmitted by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, which received clearance from both Israel and the United States. It comes amidst significant diplomatic efforts to secure an extensive cessation of hostilities.

Israel’s Channel 13 quoted a senior official as saying some of Hamas’s demands were unacceptable to Israel, although specifics were not provided. Israel has maintained its stance that it will not withdraw its troops from Gaza until Hamas is eradicated. The report cited the unidentified official mentioning that Israeli authorities would discuss whether to outright reject Hamas’s proposals or propose alternative conditions. However, the Hamas offer, detailed in a document seen by Reuters and confirmed by sources, seems to navigate around Hamas’s long standing demand for a complete end to the war before releasing hostages taken on October 7, which triggered Israel’s military action.

Following his meeting with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel overnight and held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the proposal.

One source close to the negotiations indicated that the Hamas counter proposal did not insist on an immediate guarantee of a permanent ceasefire, but rather emphasised the need for an agreement to end the war during the truce period before the final release of hostages. Another source mentioned that Hamas still sought assurances from Qatar, Egypt, and other friendly states regarding the maintenance of the ceasefire, ensuring it doesn’t collapse once hostages are freed. Their aim is to halt aggression permanently, not temporarily, avoiding a situation where Israelis release hostages only for Palestinians to endure ongoing conflict.

Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, affirmed that the offer had been transmitted through Egypt and Qatar to both Israel and the United States. He expressed the Hamas leadership’s commitment to engaging with the proposal positively, aiming to cease aggression against the Palestinian people and establish a comprehensive and enduring ceasefire, alongside providing assistance, aid, shelter, and facilitating reconstruction efforts.

Israel initiated its military offensive in response to militants from Hamas-ruled Gaza killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages in southern Israel on October 7. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the confirmed death toll among Palestinians stands at least 27,585, with concerns of thousands more buried under rubble. To date, there has been only one ceasefire, lasting just a week at the end of November.