Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: The long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday, with both sides engaging in renewed acts of violence. Hamas launched two rockets towards Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub, for the first time in months while Israeli airstrikes killed at least 19 Palestinians in Gaza, including civilians.

Hamas’s military wing claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, stating it was in retaliation for “Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people.” While no casualties were reported in Israel, the attack on Tel Aviv marks a significant escalation, as Hamas had not targeted the city since May.

The Israeli military reported that one rocket fell into the sea, while the other failed to reach Israeli territory.

In Gaza, the toll of Israeli airstrikes was severe. Medics reported multiple casualties across the region, including in Deir Al-Balah where six people, including a mother and her four-day-old twin babies, were killed. Other strikes hit various locations, including Al-Bureij Camp, Al-Maghazi Camp, Rafah, and Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

The Israeli military claimed to have targeted and killed Palestinian gunmen, dismantled military structures, and struck rocket launchers and sniper posts across Gaza. The ongoing violence has intensified just as mediators aim to resume ceasefire talks later this week. Despite the escalation, the United States expressed optimism about the planned Gaza ceasefire talks scheduled for Thursday. The Israeli government has committed to sending a delegation to finalise the details of the agreement proposal. However, Hamas is demanding immediate implementation of the proposal presented by US President Joe Biden in May, rather than further negotiations. The conflict, which began on October 7 when Hamas-led fighters attacked Israel, has resulted in devastating consequences. Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, with much of Gaza reduced to rubble and most of its population displaced. The humanitarian crisis in the region continues to worsen, with many Gazans desperately hoping for a ceasefire.