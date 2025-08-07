Habitual offender arrested for snatching MP’s gold chain

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) on Wednesday arrested a chain snatcher for stealing a gold chain from Congress MP R Sudha in Chanakyapuri. The incident came to the police’s attention through a PCR call made to the Chanakyapuri Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Sohan Rawat, alias Sonu, alias Buggu (24), son of Daulat Ram, alias Deewan Singh, and a resident of Chirag Delhi, Delhi.

According to police, the habitual offender was apprehended within 48 hours. The stolen gold chain, weighing 30.90 grams, was recovered from his possession.

The incident took place at approximately 6:15 am, when the MP was out for her routine morning walk. A man on a scooter, wearing a full-face helmet, snatched her gold chain and fled. A case under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station.

Given the sensitivity and seriousness of the case, multiple teams from the South, South West, and New Delhi districts joined forces.

Using CCTV footage from cameras installed under the Nirbhaya Scheme and smart surveillance under the Safe City Project, police traced the route taken by the accused.

Technical surveillance, local intelligence, and a review of dossiers of recently released criminals played a crucial role in identifying the suspect.

On August 6, police received a tip-off about the accused’s movement near Pushpa Bhawan. A trap was laid, and he was apprehended while attempting to dispose of the gold chain.

He was wearing the same outfit used during the offence. The scooter used in the crime was also found to be stolen, and four mobile phones along with another stolen two-wheeler were recovered during the operation.

The accused, who was recently released from jail on June 27, has a history of 26 prior criminal cases. He frequently changed residences to avoid police detection and was disowned by his family years ago due to his criminal activities.

“This arrest reflects the Delhi Police’s dedication to tackling crimes against women and public representatives with utmost seriousness,” said a senior police officer involved in the case.

Further investigation is underway, and police are exploring possible links between the accused and organised crime.