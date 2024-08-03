Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court to hear Hindu side's plea on Vyasji's basement on August 17

Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Saturday briefly heard a plea moved by Hindu petitioners to stop Muslims from walking over the roof of Vyasji's basement in the Gyanvapi mosque complex and listed the matter for further hearing on August 17. Representatives of the Muslim side to the dispute were present during the hearing. The Muslim side is expected to put forth its arguments in the matter on the next date. According to the petitioners' counsel, Madan Mohan Yadav, following an order of the district court, worship began at Vyasji's basement on January 31 and devotees are now able to view the idols installed there.

"The roof of Vyasji's basement is quite old and weak. Muslims walk on the roof to pray, which is not appropriate for the worship site. The basement's roof and pillars are very fragile, and there is a risk of collapse," Yadav said. "Therefore, the Hindu side has requested that Muslims be prohibited from walking on the roof and that necessary repairs be carried out of the roof and pillars," he said. Yadav said after hearing the concerns of the Hindu side, District Judge Sanjeev Pandey scheduled the next hearing for August 17.

On January 31, the Varanasi district judge had directed the local administration to arrange for Hindus to conduct worship rituals inside one of the sealed basements (Vyasji ka tehkhana) within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The order came six days after the court provided the litigants with a copy of the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) report, which stated that a Hindu temple existed at the site prior to the construction of the mosque. The court specifically directed that a priest be allowed to perform puja in the southern cellar of the mosque complex.