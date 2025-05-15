‘Gutter language’: MP HC orders FIR against BJP Min for targeting Col Qureshi

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the state police to immediately register an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state minister Vijay Shah for making derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a serving officer in the Indian Army.

The court castigated Shah for passing “scurrilous” remarks and using “language of the gutters” against Col Qureshi and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred. It also said the armed forces were “perhaps the last institution in this country” that reflect integrity, discipline, sacrifice, selflessness, character, honour and indomitable courage.

Following the court order, an FIR was registered against Vijay Shah at the Manpur police station in Indore district on Wednesday night.

In a post on X, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instructions were given to take action against minister Shah following the orders of the HC.

Earlier, taking suo motu cognisance after news reports of Shah’s derogatory speech against Col Qureshi at a public function, a division bench comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anuradha Shukla found the minister prima facie guilty of offences under various Sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Addressing the event on May 12, Shah had said, “Those people (terrorists) who had wiped out the Sindoor of our sister. We avenged these people by sending their sister to destroy them. Terrorists killed our Hindu brothers. PM Modiji sent the sister of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson.”

Highlighting the dangerous implications of such statements, the court noted that they could endanger national unity and fuel communal disharmony, especially when directed at an officer from the Muslim community who is engaged in active national service.

“The offence under Section 152 is clearly made out as the comment tends to excite separatist feelings and undermines the sovereignty of the nation,” the bench said. It also invoked Section 196(1)(b) for promoting enmity on religious grounds and Section 197(1)(c) for assertions prejudicial to national integration.

The court ordered the Director General of Police, Kailash Makwana, to ensure registration of the FIR against Shah by the evening on May 14 and warned of contempt proceedings if the directive is not complied with.

The case has been listed for an urgent hearing on May 15.

While the minister did not name Colonel Qureshi in his speech, he later mentioned her in his clarifications and apologised for hurting her and the nation. He issued the apology after the controversy erupted and claimed that his statement had been distorted.

According to sources, Shah may be removed from his ministerial position soon after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returns from his tour of Bangalore.

Several political leaders from across the nation and various parties have condemned the minister’s remarks and called for his removal. These include Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, MP LoP Umang Singhar, PCC chief Jitu Patwari, Jairam Ramesh, BSP supremo Mayawati, and even BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described Shah’s comments as “extremely insulting, shameful and vulgar.” “The terrorists of Pahalgam wanted to divide the country, but the nation stood united. BJP leaders are now targeting our brave officers with such indecent comments,” Kharge said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shah from his post.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked on X why the Prime Minister had not yet acted. “The Minister’s atrocious remarks reflect the BJP’s diseased mindset really,” he stated.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticised Shah, calling him a “fool” and saying, “Some people lose their senses in the heat of the moment.”

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar slammed the remarks, stating that such statements were unfortunate and urged everyone to adopt a respectful language towards women. Protests erupted in Indore, Bhopal, and Dehradun, with Congress supporters demanding Shah’s dismissal. A banner at the Indore protest hailed Colonel Qureshi as “Bharat ki Sherni”.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav also denounced the minister’s remarks, calling them deeply hurtful and disrespectful.