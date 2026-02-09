'Gunda Raj' unacceptable to us: CJI to lawyer who accused physical assault inside courtroom

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday observed that "Gunda Raj" is unacceptable and asked a lawyer, who alleged physical assault inside a courtroom at a district court on February 7 here, to approach the Delhi High Court chief justice.

A lawyer mentioned his plea for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria.

"I was appearing before the Tis Hazari court in a court of ADJ (Additional District Judge) Harjit Singh Pal. I was appearing on behalf of the accused. The complainant's advocate, with many goons, attacked me...They hit me, and the judge was sitting right there. All members of the court were there," the lawyer said.

"This happened on February 7. Have you informed this to the Delhi High Court chief justice. Write a letter to the Chief Justice and mark that to me as well. Let the High Court Chief Justice take cognisance. Action will be on the administrative side. This kind of 'Gunda Raj' is not acceptable to us. This means the failure of the rule of law. Do this and tell me," the CJI said.

The bench asked the lawyer to move the jurisdictional high court.