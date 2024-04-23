Gukesh becomes youngest challenger for world chess title

New Delhi: Like a whiff of fresh air in the summer heat, D Gukesh crowned himself in a blaze of glory as “black” magic, the colour of his pieces on the 64 squares, enabled him to win the Candidates Chess event in Toronto.



The triumph propelled the 17-year-old Grandmaster to become the youngest challenger for the world title, eclipsing a milestone established by the esteemed Garry Kasparov 40 years ago. The Russian great was 22 when he qualified in 1984 to clash with compatriot Anatoly Karpov. He also became the second Indian, following in the footsteps of the great Viswanathan Anand, to claim victory in the prestigious Candidates Chess Tournament. Anand, a five-time world champion, achieved this feat in 2014.

At close to 6 am India time on Monday, Gukesh could smile, at last. He was told by his father that he was the winner after he had drawn his last game with American Hikaru Nakamura. The result for Gukesh depended on another board, where Fabiano Caruana was up against Ian Nepomniachtchi.

To be sure, after Gukesh had drawn his game, he left the hall. It had been a hectic and tense Sunday in Toronto, though his face did not convey any stress or strain. Later, Gukesh spoke about how tough it was. He had lost the seventh round but fought back brilliantly. The black pieces are considered to be tough, but he has mastered them.

Unlike many other sports like cricket, hockey, and athletics, chess is not a mass sport. Yet, champions like Viswanathan Anand have ensured chess remains significant in India. Gukesh, Pragnanandhaa, and many more youngsters are today competing fearlessly on the 64 squares is a sign that Indian chess is rocking. After all, even R Vaishali, sister of Pragnanandhaa, finished joint second in the women’s section.

Gukesh is young and has mastered the fundamentals. He has been in his own zone, followed chess like a devotee, and learned from his coach. “We had discussed and come to a conclusion that in this competition, second place has no meaning. We wanted to win this. Whether that was theoretically or practically possible or not was a different matter,” said coach Vishnu Prasanna. More importantly, Gukesh had not fallen for online chess games and wanted to develop his own style and skills.

What does this win mean for Gukesh and the entire Indian chess fraternity? India dreams of producing champions, and chess is a sport which has a niche following. On Sunday night, in Toronto, the match was live, but the way people viewed it online was fascinating. The way people rooted for Gukesh was great, a clear sign he will one day become as famous as Viswanathan Anand.

Then again, Gukesh is just 17, still a school student. He has a long road ahead and will take time. Even Anand did not become world champion on his first attempt. Gukesh will take on Chinese world champion Ding Liren, with dates and venue yet to be finalised. Chess buffs are already in awe of Gukesh and how he could match Liren.

Back to Gukesh’s last match, there were twists and turns. It could have been a win, a draw, or even a loss. The draw sufficed, and Gukesh was following results on the other board. “There was pressure on me. But I was relaxed. I decided to leave the hall after the match. My father (Dr Rajinikanth) came running to me later and told me I had sealed the Candidates,” said Gukesh.

Emotions were kept well in check as Gukesh spoke to the media. He has spent three weeks in Toronto, but before that, he was also training hard. He made it to the Candidates at the last minute, after earning ELO ranking points at the last minute.

Indian chess legend Anand was all praise for Gukesh. “I am personally proud of how you played and handled the tough moment,” said Anand. The change of guard, so to say, happened slowly. But the role Anand has played in building fresh champions cannot be forgotten.

Praise for Gukesh has come from all quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Gukesh’s inspirational win.

“India is exceptionally proud of @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever player to win the #FIDECandidates! Gukesh’s remarkable achievement at the Candidates in Toronto showcases his extraordinary talent and dedication. His outstanding performance and journey to the top inspires millions,” Modi wrote.

When he returns to Chennai, he will be cheered and adored. At the time of IPL 2024, for chess to grab headlines is massive, indeed.