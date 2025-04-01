Gujarat to host AICC national convention after 64 years

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the 84th National Convention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on April 8-9, marking a historic return of the event to Gujarat after a gap of 64 years. The high-profile gathering, set against the scenic backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront, will witness the presence of nearly 3,000 Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal. Gujarat last hosted an AICC convention in 1961 in Bhavnagar, making this a politically significant event for the Congress party in the state.

With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the gathering is expected to set the stage for key political discussions and strategic planning. With top Congress leaders staying in the city for two days, the party has made extensive accommodation arrangements, booking around 2,000 hotel rooms across Ahmedabad and nearby areas. Prominent hotels, including ITC Narmada and Courtyard Marriott, have been fully reserved. At the same time, other high-end properties such as Hyatt, The Fern, Fortune Landmark, Lemon Tree, Rivera, and Radisson Blu have also been secured for delegates. To facilitate seamless transportation, the party has arranged a fleet of cars and buses, with additional vehicle support from party workers if required. Congress has also tied up with private travel agencies and hotel transport services to accommodate any last-minute logistical needs. Such large-scale hotel reservations are typically seen during international cricket matches or high-profile concerts, but this time, political activity has driven the surge in demand. Given that the convention will be held at the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Sardar Patel Memorial, Congress has ensured that all nearby accommodations are exclusively booked for its attendees. The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) is currently navigating a complex political landscape, marked by internal challenges and external pressures.

In the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) faced a significant defeat, securing only 17 out of 182 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained its dominance in the state. ​In recent developments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Gujarat on March 6 and 7, 2025, accused a faction within the state party of "conspiring with the BJP." He emphasised the need for organisational restructuring and indicated that the party should be prepared to remove "20 to 30 people" if necessary to strengthen its position in the state. The absence of veteran leader Ahmed Patel, who passed away in 2020, has been deeply felt within the GPCC. Patel was instrumental in bridging the gap between the central and state leadership, and his demise has led to a noticeable void in strategic coordination.