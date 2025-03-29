Gujarat HC extends Asaram Bapu's temporary bail by three months for medical treatment

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has extended self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's temporary bail by three months, citing the need for continued medical treatment. The 86-year-old, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for rape, had earlier been granted interim bail due to heart-related ailments and other age-related health complications. The Supreme Court had initially granted Asaram temporary bail until March 31, 2025, on medical grounds. With the latest decision from the Gujarat High Court, his temporary release has now been extended further. Asaram, once a revered spiritual leader with millions of followers, has faced multiple legal battles over the past decade. He was first arrested in 2013 after a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur accused him of sexual assault at his Jodhpur ashram.

In 2018, Asaram was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2023, a Gandhinagar court handed Asaram another life sentence for raping a woman at his Gujarat ashram between 2001 and 2006. His repeated bail pleas had been denied by various courts, including the Gujarat High Court in August 2024, before the Supreme Court granted him interim relief strictly for medical reasons. While allowing his release, the Supreme Court had explicitly barred Asaram from meeting his followers. This restriction remains in place to prevent any misuse of his bail period. Despite his convictions, Asaram has secured temporary release multiple times over the years. In 2018, he was granted a seven-day parole, which was later extended by five days. Recently, in December 2024, he received a 17-day parole before being granted interim bail in January 2025. Given the high-profile nature of the case and the threats faced by witnesses, security around the rape survivor's family was intensified following the Supreme Court's decision to grant Asaram bail. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor the situation closely.