Gujarat forms panel to assess need for UCC, draft bill

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has established a five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai to assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and draft a corresponding bill, sparking varied reactions from political parties and community leaders.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the committee’s formation on Tuesday, stating that the panel will submit its report within 45 days. “To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code and to prepare a draft bill, we have decided to form a committee under a former judge of the Supreme Court,” Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The committee comprises Justice Desai, retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, former Veer Narmad South Gujarat University vice-chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff. The panel is tasked with conducting consultations with religious leaders, including those from the Muslim community. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi emphasised the government’s perspective on tribal rights, noting, “The UCC implemented by Uttarakhand presented a model before the country because it protects the customs and traditions of tribals.” He referenced Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s previous clarification that the UCC would safeguard tribal traditions.

Opposition parties were quick to criticise the move. Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, argued that the UCC would significantly impact various communities. “In Gujarat, there are 14 per cent tribals. The UCC will affect the culture, customs, religious rites and marriage system of the tribal society,” Chavda said, pointing out that the Indian Constitution provides certain communities the freedom to pursue their customs and culture.

Aam Aadmi Party state head Isudan Gadhvi was particularly critical, claiming the BJP raises the UCC issue strategically around elections. “Even today, 80 per cent of domestic disputes in Maldhari community are resolved by its own leaders,” Gadhvi stated. He warned that if implemented, the UCC would be “a hindrance for Christians, Sikhs, Muslims” and predicted the BJP would lose tribal seats.

AIMIM leader Danish Siddique expressed concerns about the potential targeting of minority communities. “We will put our side before the panel. When BJP targets Muslims over polygamy, it should know this is prevalent in other communities too,” Siddique asserted, emphasising that a true UCC should treat all communities equally.

Committee member Gita Shroff offered a different perspective, stating she “firmly” believed a common law would have significant benefits. “In the past 30 years, I have seen difficulties faced by women and children in their fight for justice. UCC will help resolve this,” she explained.

Dakshesh Thakar highlighted the judicial backdrop, referencing the Supreme Court’s direction in the Shah Bano case to address contradictions in personal laws. “Women are especially adversely affected due to personal laws,” Thakar noted.

The committee’s formation follows the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, another BJP-ruled state. Chief Minister Patel emphasised the government’s commitment to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of implementing UCC across the country.

The panel is expected to examine various aspects of potential UCC implementation, consulting people from different backgrounds before preparing its report. The government has indicated that a final decision will be made after thoroughly reviewing the committee’s recommendations.