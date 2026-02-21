Gujarat: Car hits parked truck, 7 die

Valsad: Seven persons died after their car rammed into a parked truck at Kumbhghat in Gujarat’s Vaslad district on Friday, a police official said.



The incident took place around 1 pm, Karpada police station inspector SL Vasava said. “The car was first hit by a truck from the rear while the two vehicles were descending on the hilly road. The car then hit a parked truck. Five of the seven occupants of the car died on the spot, while two others succumbed at a nearby community health centre. Two of the deceased are women,” he said.

The deceased hail from Amba Jungle village in Karpada taluka and were on their way to Nana Ponda when the accident took place, the official said.

Local MLA Jitu Chaudhary said the spot was accident prone.