Gujarat: BJP Workers Stage Protests Against Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto For His Remarks On PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party activists on Saturday staged demonstrations in different parts of Gujarat against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protests were held in Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Botad, Mahisagar, Junagadh and many other places. BJP activists raised slogans against Bhutto and also burnt his effigies in some places.

In Gandhinagar, a delegation led by state BJP's Yuva Morcha president Prashant Korat submitted a memorandum criticising Pakistan and the minister to Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan.

"What Bhutto said was an insult to the entire country and its countrymen, not just PM Modi. BJP workers, as well as citizens, have joined a state-wide protest against Bhutto's remarks," Korat told reporters.

Bhutto made the comments following India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support for terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil dubbed Pakistan a 'beggar' and said Bhutto's remarks on PM Modi have attracted criticism from the entire world. He said the people of India will never tolerate such comments against the PM.

"Entire country is angry over Bhutto's vile and shameful remarks about PM Modi. Pakistan is no less than a beggar. Its economy is so weak that Pakistan is forced to sell their assets, even its donkeys, to keep running the country. Pakistan needs to focus on their own condition before commenting on others. The entire world knows the misdeeds of the Bhutto family" said Paatil.