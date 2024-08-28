Gujarat: 7 killed in rain-related incidents

Ahmedabad: Heavy rains continued to batter Gujarat on Tuesday, leading to severe flooding and widespread devastation. At least seven people have died in rain-related incidents, while over 15,000 individuals have been evacuated and more than 300 rescued across various districts.



The torrential rain, which primarily affected the Saurashtra region, has prompted extensive rescue and relief operations. The state government has deployed six Army columns, each stationed in critical districts including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot.

Additionally, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) platoons and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units are assisting in the relief efforts.

Since Monday, Gujarat has seen four fatalities due to wall collapses in Gandhinagar, Kheda, and Vadodara, one person died from a fallen tree, and two others drowned in Anand. Vadodara and Panchmahals districts are the worst-hit, with over 12,000 people relocated from these areas alone.

In response to the crisis, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Coast Guard have rescued more than 300 people. Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey reported that helicopters have been requested for ongoing operations in Morbi and Jamnagar.

The Vishwamitri River in Vadodara has breached its danger mark, resulting in significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. More than 3,000 residents have been moved from low-lying areas of the city to safer locations. Vadodara received 307 mm of rainfall between Monday morning and night, contributing to the flooding.

The state has experienced nearly double its average annual rainfall in some regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts further heavy rains, especially in the Saurashtra-Kutch region over the next few days. As many as 24 talukas recorded over 200 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, with the ongoing deluge causing significant strain on the state’s infrastructure and emergency services.