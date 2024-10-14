Gujarat: 518 kg drugs worth Rs 5,000 cr recovered, 5 held

New Delhi: In a joint operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell and Gujarat Police seized 518 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 5,000 crore in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, on Sunday.



This brings the total drug haul to 1,289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana from Thailand, worth Rs 13,000 crore, in Delhi and Gujarat over the last two weeks, according to sources.

With five arrests made on Sunday, the total number of arrests in the case has now reached 12.

Sources said this is believed to the biggest-ever seizure by any agency in the country.

On Sunday, a team of the Special Cell was sent to Gujarat and the cocaine was recovered from the company's godown, the officer said, adding five people were also arrested from the spot.

Police said the accused are being further interrogated regarding the alleged international syndicate running from Dubai and UK.

Earlier, on October 1, the Special Cell had raided a warehouse in Mahipalpur, Delhi, seizing 562 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana.

Later, on October 10, an additional 208 kilograms of cocaine was recovered from a shop in Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar. Investigations revealed that these drugs were linked to a company supplied by the Ankleshwar-based pharmaceutical firm, sources stated.

Authorities highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, law enforcement is intensifying its zero-tolerance policy on drugs, as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).