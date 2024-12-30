Gujarat: 4 workers die after inhaling toxic gas

Bharuch (Gujarat): Four workers lost their lives following a toxic gas leak at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) in Dahej, Bharuch district, on Sunday. The incident occurred when the victims inhaled lethal fumes from a leaking pipe at the company's CMS plant. The workers fell unconscious around 10 pm Saturday after exposure to the gas. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Bharuch, three workers succumbed to the poisoning at approximately 3 am Sunday, with the fourth victim passing away three hours later. The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kumar from Gujarat, Mudrika Yadav from Jharkhand, and Sushit Prasad and Mahesh Nandlal, both from Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

GFL Deputy General Manager Jignesh Parmar announced that the company will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. Each victim’s family will receive compensation of Rs 30 lakh. “The company and management are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” Parmar stated, pledging full cooperation with legal authorities.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Manisha Manani confirmed that three of the deceased were migrant workers from other states. Local police inspector BM Patidar reported that the leak originated from a pipe on the ground floor of the facility, and further investigation is ongoing.