Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to pilot SpaceX Dragon to ISS in May

New Delhi: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will make history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) when he joins the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) scheduled for May 2025.

The Indian Air Force veteran will serve as mission pilot aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The mission represents a milestone in India’s expanding space exploration programme.

“Even as an individual travelling to space, this is the journey of 1.4 billion people,” said Shukla, who is also an astronaut-designate for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

The 14-day mission will be commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with Poland’s Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungary’s Tibor Kapu as mission specialists.

“This mission demonstrates the growing international nature of space exploration and the important role private missions now play in providing access to low Earth orbit,” said a NASA spokesperson at Tuesday’s press conference.

During his stay on the ISS, Shukla plans to conduct scientific experiments and showcase Indian culture through regional artefacts and yoga demonstrations in microgravity.

“Captain Shukla’s participation builds on our heritage that began with Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight in 1984,” noted an ISRO official. “This represents not just a technical achievement but a cultural milestone for our nation.”

The mission highlights the expanding collaboration between NASA, Axiom Space, and ISRO, positioning India more prominently in the global space community.with agency inputs